Tate’s young pairing ready to launch assault on July Stakes

After last week’s win at Yarmouth helped to banish some of the Royal Ascot disappointment for Hey Gaman, trainer James Tate has quickly switched his attention to the Moët & Chandon July Festival.

Tate had high hopes for the two-year-old ahead of his Chesham Stakes outing in June, only to see him finish way down the field in ninth.

But the step down in class and trip did the trick last Thursday, with the son of New Approach winning by a comfortable four lengths.

It was a performance that convinced Hamilton Road-based Tate to enter Hey Gaman into this afternoon’s Group 2 Arqana July Stakes (2.25pm).

“I was extremely excited about his Ascot chances, but it did not happen for him,” said Tate.

“He was back to himself at Yarmouth — six furlongs is definitely right for him at the moment.

“We could have waited for a six-furlong Listed race elsewhere, but the July Stakes felt right.

“Yarmouth is only an hour or so down the road and he has lost nothing from that race. He is ready to go.”

Hey Gaman’s inclusion has doubled Tate’s chances of glory, with Invincible Army also set to line up in the oldest surviving event for two-year-olds.

A son of Group 1-winning Invincible Spirit and Rajeem — the latter of whom clinched the Falmouth Stakes on the July Course 11 years ago — the Saeed Manana-owned colt comes from good stock.

He highlighted as much last month, breaking his maiden by five lengths at Newmarket.

And, Tate is excited at the prospect of seeing two of his young stable stars pitting themselves against each other at HQ.

“Those two have always been top of the pecking order, so I am equally excited about their chances,” he added.

“Invincible Army’s parents have Group 1 experience at Newmarket, which is exciting.

“He looked smart and set a quick time when winning last time out.

“It is a dream for any Newmarket trainer to have a winner on the July Course. It would be very special if one of these two can do it.”

Silvestre de Sousa has been booked to ride Invincible Army, while Martin Harley will partner Hey Gaman after being in the saddle for his Yarmouth win.