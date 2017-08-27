Tactically astute Snaith claims 400m victory in Manchester

Coach Mick Graham was pleased with how Ben Snaith ran tactically during his victory at last week’s Manchester International meeting.

Competing in the 400 metres, Bottisham-based Snaith managed to clinch victory in an entertaining battle for the line.

Snaith clocked a time of 47.24 seconds, which was enough to give him a victory margin of just one hundredth of a second from Shaftesbury Barnet’s Jamal Rhoden-Stevens and Edmond Amaning of Thames Valley.

“He raced to win rather than focusing on times, which was the right way to approach it,” said Graham.

“There was a strong wind but he was well paced.

“The plan was to really turn it on in the last 100 metres and he did that impressively.”

n Katie Margarson, who like Snaith is trained by Graham, continued her impressive 2017 form at Norwich on Sunday by winning a 400m East Anglian League race.

n Snaith was also once a member of the Newmarket Joggers, who have had a number of its members in action over the last week.

The Ipswich Twilight Run was the scene of Andrew Taylor’s 18th 10K of the year, finishing in a time of 48.06.

Club-mate Oliver Daykin, meanwhile, stopped the clock in just 36.18.

Clive Purbrook completed The Thorney five-mile run in 37.27, while Robert Jaina took 11 minutes off his half marathon personal best in the grounds of Kimbolton Castle, finishing in a time of 1.46.33.

n It was a busy weekend for the Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club, with four members competing in the monster middle distance triathlon at Ely.

Eugene Husband (4.46.31) was first home for the club and fourth in his age group, followed by Gordon Irvine (4.52), Sarah Osborne (5.52.17) and Di Farell-Thomas (6.47.14).

In the standard distance, Mark Gibbs finished in a time of (2.46.42) and Ian Storey clocked 3.06.

In Hertfordshire, father and daughter team Pete and Parris Williams raced their standard triathlon with Pete finishing in 3.36.56 and Parris recording 2.38.59.