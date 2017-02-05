Swimmers shatter personal bests

After their recent success at the Suffolk Winter League, Newmarket and District Swimming Club continued that good form during the Norfolk and Suffolk Long Distance County events.

It was an outing that saw a number of club members break personal bests, including Ruby Davis, who smashed her previous top time by 18 seconds in the 800m freestyle to finish ninth.

In the same discipline there was gold for Maeve Pooley as she shaved 13 seconds of her personal best, while sixth-placed Etholle Marks went two seconds quicker than ever before.

There was a bronze for Lauren Watt as she came home three seconds under her previous high, as did Megan Cowan-Neal.

Tess Wesley was unable to match her team-mates’ exploits, but she did still clinch gold, with Charlie Davis finishing sixth.

Meanwhile, the boys played their part in the 1500m freestyle.

Bronzes went to Henry Newell, Joseph Bavey and Thomas Allison, who claimed 66, 23 and 13-second personal bests respectively.

There was a 49-second personal best for Zak Baldwin on his way to finishing in fourth position, while Harry Saunders produced a four-second personal best on his way to ending up in ninth place.