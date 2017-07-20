Suffolk look to reclaim PGA England & Wales inter-county crown

Suffolk, the inaugural winners of the PGA England & Wales Inter-County Championship, will look to kick-start their bid to reclaim the title they won four years ago at the East Qualifying event taking place at Bush Hill Park next week.

Suffolk were the first winners of the county event back in 2013 at The Belfrey where they went home with the £10,000 top prize.

They have failed to make it to the final since then but, their team of Neil Mitchell (Ipswich Golf Centre), Richard Beadles (Royal Worlington & Newmarket GC) and Will Farley (Rushmere GC) will be hoping to put that right this year.

All three players will travel to Bush Hill Park Golf Club on Tuesday where they will be hoping to produce a winning performance and book their place in the championship finals on October 17-18, which again will be held at The Belfrey.

Bush Hills was designed by two of the greatest players to play the game — Harry Vardon and James Braid, who between them have won no fewer than 11 Open Championship titles.

The course is set in just under 100 acres of parkland in Enfield and in recent years there have been improvements made, more recently to both the 17th and 18th holes.

Suffolk will face stiff competition from four other teams at Bush Hills in the shape of Bedfordshire & Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Norfolk.

Hertfordshire have twice made it through to the championship final, with their best finish coming in 2015 when they finished tied for second place alongside Lancashire.

Essex had their best run in the competition back in 2014 when they finished third, while both Bedfordshire & Cambridgeshire and Middlesex will be looking to qualify for their first appearance in the championship final at The Belfrey.

This year there will be £4,000 up for grabs for the winning team at The Belfrey when the championship finals take place in October.

The runners-up will take home £2,400 and the third place team will win £1,500.