Succession of injuries prevent Newmarket from challenging

LONDON DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Newmarket 0

Woodbridge 44

In-game injuries decimated Newmarket’s chances of claiming anything from Saturday’s home encounter against Woodbridge.

For the first time in a long while, Newmarket head coach Dave Sayer had a fully fit squad to select from.

However, a number of fitness issues cropped up throughout the 80 minutes, often leaving Newmarket to play with a man or two light for a period of time.

They started well enough as much of the contest was played around the halfway line, but the first problem arose in the fifth minute when Callum Laing was forced off with a hamstring injury.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute via a penalty and they soon added to that with a try.

A clash of heads between Newmarket’s Matt Dyer and Tom Peacock forced both off as a precautionary measure and Woodbridge took further advantage to open up an 18-0 lead at the break.

Another injury occurred in the second half as experienced prop Pete Boyle suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Down to 14 men, Newmarket were up against it and they shipped more points, with Woodbridge eventually racking up 44 unanswered points before the final whistle.

The loss, which was Newmarket’s fifth from their six outings in 2017/18, has left the team second-from-bottom in the league standings with a points difference of -195.

They have the chance to bounce back on Saturday with a local derby away at Ely City.

The Cambridgeshire side currently find themselves in fifth position, having put four victories on the board this term.