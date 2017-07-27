Stoodley remains on course for appearance at British Masters

An amateur golfer from Newmarket is one step closer to playing with a star of the European Tour after qualifying for the national final of Bridgestone’s Chase Your Dream Trophy.

Daniel Stoodley, who plays at the Links Golf Club on Cambridge Road, triumphed at the regional qualifier at Spalding Golf Club with a nett score of 71 shots.

The 45-year-old now goes forward to the final in England Golf Week at Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, in August.

The winner there will be England’s Golf’s male Handicap Golfer of the Year and the top nine players in the field will play in the pro-am of the Bridgestone Challenge, the English leg of the Challenge Tour, at Luton Hoo on September 6.

They will be joined by the top nine players from the Companion Men’s Championship, making up a total of six teams in the pro-am.

The most successful of these teams will go on to the pro-am of the British Masters, supported by Sky Sports, at Close House in Northumberland later in the same month, playing with a star of the European Tour.

“Spalding is a great course with fantastic greens but I’ve never played there before,” said 13-handicapper Stoodley.

“I went to Lincolnshire with a plan that I stuck to and everything worked out exactly as I’d envisaged.”

“I’ve bought my handicap down 6.5 shots in the last 12 months.

“The British Masters is the big target for me and I really hope I can perform at Woodhall Spa.”

Bridgestone’s consumer sales and marketing director Farrell Dolan added: “We congratulate Daniel for getting so far in the competition and wish him all the very best for the next round.”

The Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy is an annual event open to members of England Golf’s 1,900 affiliated clubs and features separate competitions for men and women.

Last season, England Golf and Bridgestone worked together to run a similar event called the Driveguard Trophy for club golfers.

It made a dream come true for South West players Zack Rosen, Carl Broomfield and Peter Carr, who ended up playing alongside 2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell.