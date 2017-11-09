Stoneman and Evans among the goals in team’s first league win

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 1N

Newmarket I 2

Lowestoft I 0

After four previous failed attempts, newly-promoted Newmarket Ladies’ first team claimed their first victory at Division 1N level on Saturday.

Newmarket had drawn three and lost one of their four outings this term, but they have now found the winning formula.

Hayley Stoneman and skipper Lydia Evans were the goalscorers at the Leisure Centre, moving the team on to six points for the campaign.

Next up for the 10th-placed side is a trip to their Watton counterparts on Saturday (1pm).

Watton are one place above Newmarket in the table with a return of seven points.

n In Division 5NW(S), Newmarket Ladies’ III suffered a 6-1 defeat away at Royston III.

Newmarket were four goals down at the break, with their second-half consolation coming courtesy of Brooke Le Maire, who scored her third goal of the season.

On Saturday the thirds will entertain St Neots IV (11am).

n In the East Men’s League Division 3NE, Newmarket I were on the losing end of an eight-goal home contest.

It was Norwich Dragons II that ran out 5-3 victors, thanks largely to a first-half display that saw them head into the break four goals in front.

Louis Hrebeniak, Will Wilson and Mike Skelton all responded for Newmarket after the restart, but they had given themselves to big of a deficit to make up.

After three defeats in a row, Newmarket will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to face Sudbury II on Saturday (3.30pm).

Newmarket head into the clash in sixth, while Sudbury are placed ninth.