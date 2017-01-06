Squad complete as Woods joins Fen Tigers

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers have finalised their squad for the 2017 campaign with the signing of Sam Woods.

The Boston-born rider, who cut his speedway teeth representing the Fen Tiger Cubs and also appeared for the club as a guest in 2016, was part of the Rye House Raiders team that won the Four Team Championship last year.

Speaking about his move to West Row, the 23-year-old said: “I am very pleased to be joining the Fen Tigers.

“I used to ride there a few years ago with the Fen Tiger Cubs when I first started riding and I feel the move will work well for me.

“The club is well run and there is lots of experience both on and off the track that can only help me improve my racing and my average.

“I am already preparing for the season and from the physical side of things I’m doing my usual training and working on the bikes to get them all ready for the new season ahead.”

Meanwhile, co-promoter James Easter added: “Sam is a rider who has been on my mind for some while now.

“I always felt it was a wise move to hold fire on the final signing and see what happened once Christmas was over and so it has proved with Sam’s sudden availability fitting in perfectly with our plans and club ethos.

“He is a gritty rider who always gives you his all and is a good team man.”

Woods will join a squad that contains Jon Armstrong, Jordan Jenkins, Danny Halsey, Connor Mountain, Luke Ruddick and Danno Verge.