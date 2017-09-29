Spencer ready for his maiden Group 1 race

Richard Spencer is hoping Rajasinghe can recreate his Royal Ascot form when he features in Saturday’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on the Rowley Mile (2.55pm).

The two-year-old won the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at June’s Royal meeting in Berkshire, before going on to finish third in the Arqana July Stakes in July.

And now the Rebel Racing-owned colt is set to be Spencer’s first every Group 1 representative.

“He is looking good so it should be all systems go,” said Albert House Stables-based Spencer.

“Hopefully we will get him in the right shape to do himself justice and then it is down to the horse and the jockey (Steve Donohoe).

“He is still lightly raced, but if he can reproduce his display from Royal Ascot, he will hopefully go very close.”