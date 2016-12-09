Smith on top form as thirds win the inter-club fixture

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION FOUR

NORTH WEST SOUTH

Newmarket III 5

Newmarket IV 0

Laura Smith scored a hat-trick as the bragging rights went the way of Newmarket III at the expense of their fourth-team counterparts on Saturday.

The IV team actually started the encounter the brighter of the sides, but they soon fell behind to Smith, who exchanged passes with captain Mel Podd before firing home.

That first goal came from a short corner routine, as did the second when Smith once again showed clinical form.

The third team went on to extend their lead from another short corner, although on this particular occasion it was Podd that did the honours.

Smith went on to complete her trio of goals, before she turned provider for Jess Farrow to divert the ball in.

Next up for the thirds is a trip to Haverhill II on Saturday (10.30am), while the fourth team will play host to Huntingdon II (12pm).

n Newmarket Ladies II were unable to make it three Division Three North West wins on the bounce after they were thrashed 8-0 at home by St Ives II.

The visitors were in command of proceedings from the off and ended up opening a 6-0 lead heading into the interval.

Newmarket were able to stem the tide in the second half, but they were unable to score a consolation goal of their own.

The team will now break for the Christmas period, returning to action away at Horncastle I on January 14 (11am).

n Newmarket I recovered from 2-0 down in the final 15 minutes to beat Norwich Dragons II 3-2 in their home East Men’s League Division 3NE encounter.

The Dragons started positively and hit the front when a reverse shot left Newmarket goalkeeper Martin McCourt no chance.

In response, Mark Pears fired just over, while Matthew Holden saw his attempt tipped wide before the half-time whistle was blown.

Newmarket’s Josh Dawson had two chances to equalise early in the second half, but he was unable to convert either of them.

Despite the pressure, the Dragons scored again against the run of play to leave Newmarket facing an uphill battle.

But in the closing stages, Ollie Wade helped the hosts claim the win with two goals from short corners, which sandwiched an effort from Michael Skelton.

The first team will be back in action on January 14, at Norwich City IV (12.15pm).

n In contrast to Newmarket first team’s success, Newmarket II lost 7-1 to Norwich Dragons III in Division Four North East.

After falling 3-0 behind, Newmarket were given a glimmer of hope through Simon Harrington, who notched his eighth goal of the season from a short corner situation.

But the Dragons added a fourth goal to their tally before the break and did not take their foot off the gas in the second half, with three more goals being fired in to seal a third straight league defeat for Newmarket’s second side.

After the upcoming break, they will return to action at home on January 14, when Norwich City V will be the visitors (1.30pm).