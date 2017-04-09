Skeats wins Mildenhall CC annual event

Matt Skeats was the clear winner of Mildenhall Cycling Club’s annual Rough Ride on Sunday, finishing more than six minutes ahead of his closest rival, Matthew Mantle.

The 23-year-old stormed off from the start of the 5.2 mile circuit, leaving the rest of the field in his wake.

By the end of the first of the four-lap event, Mantle was already trailing him by nearly two minutes, with his younger brother Ryan leading the chasing pack nearly a further minute back.

Averaging an impressive 16.2mph over the fire routes and tracks at Emily’s Wood in Thetford Forest, Skeats continued to build up his unassailable lead.

Behind them there was a tussle for third, with four riders — Dan Sutton, Pete Clements, David Robb and Ryan Skeats — battling it out.

Sutton eventually came out on top after over 20 laps of action as he pipped close friend Ryan Skeats by a one-second margin.