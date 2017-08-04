Simcock backs his elder statesmen to triumph in Stewards’ Cup

David Simcock believes Polybius has the credentials to become just the third six-year-old since the year 2000 to win Goodwood’s Qatar Stewards’ Cup on Saturday, writes Liam Apicella.

The six-furlong race is traditionally won by younger horses, with the two most recent victors being just three years old.

However, having finished fourth in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot, Simcock is confident that the son of Oasis Dream can buck the trend.

“It is a race that is usually won by an improving horse. Any three-year-old has to be a good one to get in,” said Trillium Place Stables’ Simcock.

“It is going to be a very tight race with classy performers.

“But, six furlongs works in Polybius’ favour and while he did not win at Ascot, he gave a big indication as to how capable he is.”