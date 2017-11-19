Shaw shines for her school at National Champs

One of the youngest members of King’s Ely’s equestrian team has made school history following her stellar performance at the National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) National Championships.

Eleven-year-old Adele Shaw was one of four King’s Ely riders who represented the school at the Jumping with Style Arena Eventing National Championships at Addington Manor Equestrian Centre, Buckinghamshire.

The other three riders were Adele’s brother — 13-year-old Ryan Shaw — 14-year-old Katie Cameron and 17-year-old Eleanor Fairey.

The grand finale of the competition saw Adele achieving King’s Ely’s best ever result at this level.

Adele Shaw had qualified as an individual, as well as in the team competition, for both the 80cms and 90cms classes.

She achieved second place in both classes – no mean feat at national level, where riders from across the country compete.

The 90cms team of Adele Shaw, Ryan Shaw, Cameron and Fairey posted two clear rounds, but despite some impressive riding, particularly from Adele and Fairey, they did not qualify for a top-10 placing.

Manager of the King’s Ely equestrian team, Sue Cameron, said: “I am very proud of Adele and all of the riders who competed in the Championships.

“Getting to the Championships really inspires all our riders and we are looking forward to lots more competitions over the coming months.”