Second session packed with medals for Newmarket swimmers

Newmarket Swim Club took a 24-strong squad with them to compete at the recent ASA Suffolk County Development meeting in Ipswich.

While the team broke personal best times and won medals throughout, it was in the second session of the event where they truly excelled.

Jack Saunders and Terri Dodsworth picked up gold medals, while Alexandra Rice, Joshua Passey and Ruby Davis picked up silvers.

Dodsworth, Passey and Davis also got their hands on bronze medals, as did Andrey Kuznetsov, Cameron Beavis, Flossie Talbot and Brenna Broussard.

During that medal-laden session, Newmarket swimmers also set 32 new personal bests.

In total, Newmarket returned to their base with five golds, with Saunders, Talbot and Georgina Stokes getting their hands on the other three.

Over the entire weekend, the team came away with 82 medals and 30 medals — a return that saw them finish 10th out of 13 teams in the standings.

A selection of Newmarket swimmers are due to return to Ipswich on Saturday, to compete in the Suffolk Summer League.

n Those interested in returning to or joining the club can find further information by visiting the website on www.newmarketswimclub.co.uk.

Alternatively, visit Newmarket Leisure Centre.