Rugby Festival at town’s club in July

Newmarket Rugby Club is holding a Rugby Festival this July, to get more of the local community involved in the game.

On Saturday, July 1, the club will host an afternoon of rugby and fun at its ground on the Scaltback estate.

Teams of up to 12 are invited take part in a seven-a-side competition.

The team can be a mixture of men, women or both for those aged 16 and over.

There will also be a made up Baa Baas team for those unable to bring together a full side.

Newmarket Rugby Club is a family club that is part of the local community — they would like to welcome everyone along to enjoy the game, either playing or watching.

There will also be a barbecue and real ale, music from a live band as well as open mic sessions.

There will also be a bouncy castle for children alongside local trade stands.

The Newmarket Veterans will also be playing the Cambridgeshire Veterans later on, to showcase the game.