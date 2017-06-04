Rob Huff closes on lead following fantastic weekend in Germany

Rob Huff took a pair of podium finishes at the Nürburgring at the weekend, decimating the gap to the lead of the championship to just 25 points.

Former Red Lodge resident and now Newmarket-based driver Huff qualified in third position for the latest round of the FIA World Touring Car Championship at Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife.

In the opening race, Huff started from eighth in the reversed grid race, and made a great start to move up to sixth.

He then picked off three other drivers in calculated moves on each of the race’s laps at the end of the Döttinger Höhe straight, to move into the final podium position.

In race two, Huff made another great start from third on the grid, and was challenging race leader Nicky Catsburg for first into turn two, briefly moving ahead before Catsburg ran into Huff’s car, knocking him wide and down to fourth.

Huff quickly recovered to third, but was unable to progress further, settling for third and taking the critical points that came with it.

The Citroen driver has moved up to fifth place overall in the WTCC Championship standings, 25 points adrift of the lead.

Rob Huff said: “The championship has closed right up here. Two podiums is great.

“Just to survive this weekend we’ve done well. The data and help that Citroën have given us was really good.

“No Citroën has had a puncture this weekend, so a huge thanks for the job they’ve done here the last few years and allowing us to come here trouble-free.

“Race one was probably one of the most exciting of my life. When you’ve been racing as long as I have, you start wondering if you’ve still got the balls you had when you were 20, and it turns out I still do.”