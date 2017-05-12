Ritchie speeds to NCTC win

Michael Ritchie was the fastest rider at Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club’s latest meeting — an eight-mile hilly time-trial at Ashley on Wednesday.

Ritchie finished third in a time of 20 minutes and 37 seconds (23.5mph), beating second-placed Gary Hounsome by 32 seconds.

The other members that completed the course were: Matt Meek (21.18), Jordan Black (21.36), Mark Gibbs (23.01), David Cordner (24.01), Alex Leeson (24.32), Glenn Fruish (25.49), Allison Stewart (30.55) and Sara Brown (34.24).

Elsewhere, 13-year-old Alex Cooper completed a road race at Ixworth along with Paul Dennison and Jordan Black, while Ken Parsons and Keith McCarthy finished the Fred Whitton Challenge in 10 hours and 49 minutes.