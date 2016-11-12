Resztan primed and ready for senior boxing event

Coach Mark O’Reilly is confident Demie-Jade Resztan is in top condition as she prepares to represent England in the European Women’s Boxing Championships.

The New Astley fighter won the English Amateur belt last month to go with the England Senior Elite crown she claimed in May.

And ahead of competing in Sofia in the under-48kg catergory, in which the 19-year-old is ranked the United Kingdom’s number one, O’Reilly feels his starlet is ready to make an impact at senior level.

“Demie-Jade is absolutely flying at the moment,” he said.

“She is going really well and has been training with the Great Britain camp up in Sheffield recently, which has benefitted her greatly.

“A lot will come down to the draw in Bulgaria, but we are confident and hope she will do well.

“I am incredibly proud of her. To represent your country at any level is great, but to do it as a senior is fantastic.

“We have had some ups and downs but she has stuck at it — she really deserves this chance.”

The competition is due to get under way on Tuesday, November 15.

n Meanwhile, two members of O’Reilly’s stable recently suffered defeats in finals.

Jesse Goodey lost out to a controversial stoppage in the Class A under-57kg Development Championship section, while Lee Morfey was beaten in a Class B Under-20 bout.

“I am pleased with how they both performed,” added the coach.

“The stoppage for Jesse was disgusting, but they will both bounce back.”