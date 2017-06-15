Response to Open Day points to a much brighter tennis future

New head coach Bruce Tarran is hoping his vast experience will help Newmarket Tennis Club to enjoy more prosperous times, writes Liam Apicella.

In recent years the club — based on Hamilton Road — has somewhat been in the doldrums, with the numbers of members dwindling.

However, as Sunday’s Open Day proved, there is a major appetite for tennis in the town, with just under 150 adults and juniors in attendance.

And now Tarran, who is a TA licenced level 5 MPC coach, is eager for the club to capitalise on the interest.

“Newmarket is a big club with a great amount of potential, but it has fallen apart in recent years,” he said.

“It had got to a stage where I am not sure people knew there was a tennis club in Newmarket.

“It is a real asset to the community and hopefully people are starting to realise that.

“The club had not run an open day for around 15 years, but we saw lots of enthusiasm and plenty of people signing up for memberships or to coaching sessions.

“I am looking to inject a big dose of enthusiasm to help push things forward.”

Tarran has come to Newmarket following lengthy coaching stints in London and Leicester, as well as a 12-month spell on the Cornish coast in Penzance.

The job at Newmarket — likely to be his last — is arguably his biggest to date, but he is confident positive times lie ahead.

“This will probably be my last role so I want to make a difference,” he added.

“I have been at a lot of big clubs and they all provided different challenges. This is perhaps the biggest challenge, but there are no big strategies. It is about hard work.”