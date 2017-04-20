Razzle dazzles for Wallis to land Gold Cup at Harlow

Mark Wallis hopes it is a case of onwards and upwards for Rubys Razzle after she claimed her first Category One success in the Tigerloanscompany.com Gold Cup at Harlow on Tuesday.

Although not trapping as smartly as in the previous two rounds the 5-4 favourite asserted at the head of the field on exiting the second bend of the 592 metre contest before pulling out plenty from the front to beat Cooladerry Lid by three-quarters of length.

“That was a really good performance,” said Wallis, whose other runner — Roswell Romanov — finished in fourth place.

“She has had a brilliant year so far having won the Prestige and finishing second in the Golden Jacket. She deserved that Category One win. Hopefully it is a case of onwards and upwards.

“There is nothing immediate in mind for her but the Grand Prix at Sunderland is not a million miles away and that will be on the agenda as I would have thought she will be suited by that.”

As for winning owner John Clarke, he paid thanks to the team at Imperial Kennels for getting his star bitch in top shape.

“She is a fantastic bitch. It is a massive thanks to the kennel as they have done a brilliant job with her,” said Clarke.

“It was all about if she broke. She didn’t trap as well as in the previous two rounds but she showed good pace to get to the front and once she is there she is tenacious.”

Brynoffa Jasmin will fly the flag for Wallis in the final of the Bresmed Northern Sprint at Sheffield on Tuesday, while tonight both Rubys Rascal and Aayamza Breeze will contest the opening round of the Coral Regency at Hove, where Hokwold-based trainer Patrick Janssens is represented by Slick Strauss.