Rascal set to compete with Hotspur in the semi-finals

Mark Wallis and Patrick Janssens will be in direct competition with each other during Saturday’s William Hill St Leger semi-finals.

Lakenheath handler Wallis started the competition with seven entrants, but just one of his dogs made it through to the weekend’s quarter-finals at Perry Barr.

That was Rubys Rascal, who got through again with victory in the fourth quarter-final.

And he will be joined in the semis by Janssens’ Goldies Hotspur following her third-placed finish.

The pair have been drawn in the first of two semi-finals at 8.50pm.

However, there was not such positive news for Hockwold-based Janssens’ Slick Strauss after he bowed of the Category 1 competition at the quarter-final stage.