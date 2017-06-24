Rare Rhythm provides Charlie Appleby with 20/1 Royal Ascot winner

Town trainer Charlie Appleby was all smiles on the concluding day of Royal Ascot 2017 as 20/1 shot Rare Rhythm provided Godolphin with a sixth victory of the week, following his impressive success in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap.

The five-year-old son of Dubawi was eighth in this race last year, but after suffering a small tissue injury, has been off the track for 371 days since then.

However, racing for just the sixth time, he returned to form in taking fashion under William Buick, registering a decisive two and a quarter-length victory in the mile event.

A delighted Appleby registering his second winner of the week and fourth success at the Royal Meeting, said: "He has been off a long time, but we knew we had got him right.

"I was confident coming into this race last year coming off another lay-off but it didn't pan out for us as it was a bit of a messy race.

"I thought the ground was key for this horse and that he would like decent ground.

"He met with a soft tissue injury and it knocked us out of running him in the November Handicap at Doncaster last year.

"He has twice been to Chelmsford for a gallop and he has also been gelded which has helped him get fitter."

The trainer who works out of Newmarket's Moulton Paddocks stable, added: "It was a great performance from the team and it is a big team effort - these are the days we are all here for, we haven't thought of any races for him beyond this stage."

RESULT:

5.35pm Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap

1 RARE RHYTHM (Godolphin) Charlie Appleby 5-9-02 William Buick 20/1

2 Appeared (Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum) Roger Varian 5-9-06 Andrea Atzeni 13/2

3 Star Storm (Mohammed Obaida) James Fanshawe 5-9-08 George Wood (3) 14/1

4 Top Tug (Elite Racing Club) Alan King 6-9-10 Pat Smullen 8/1

4/1 Fav Wadigor (16th)

Time: 2m 31.15s

Distances: 2¼, 1, nk

Tote Win: £27.10 Places: £5.00, £2.20, £3.90, £1.90 Exacta:£202.70