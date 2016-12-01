Rampant display seals a second successive win for Newmarket

GREENE KING EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Newmarket 34

Beccles 0

Newmarket Rugby Club sealed a second successive victory by overcoming visiting Beccles in a convincing bonus point 34-0 win on Saturday.

Starting on the front foot, the home side found themselves ahead after just five minutes with captain Matt Kent rounding off a well-worked move to crash over.

That momentum continued with Ben Phipps following up with two more quick fire tries, the second of which was successfully converted by Michael Reeves.

Newmarket refused to rest on their laurels in the opening half and extended their advantage further moments before the interval, Simon Guenigault touching down in the corner to send his side in 22-0 to the good.

In the second half, it was Jack Morris’ turn to get on the scoresheet, with a try which was again converted by Reeves.

Ali Walker, making his first appearance this season, wrapped up proceedings.

Flying down the wing, he touched down and added Newmarket’s sixth and final try.

The result leaves Newmarket in fifth place in the standings on 30 points ahead of a break from league action.

The club return to the field on Saturday, December 10, when they travel to Colchester III.