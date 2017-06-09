Race walking prodigy returns to Moulton for five-mile event

The World Junior champion Callum Wilkinson was on show at the Moulton Open Five, but his younger brother also demanded a slice of attention this year.

Fifteen-year-old George Wilkinson came in third with a time of 46 minutes and 22 seconds, just 11 minutes behind his famous sibling, and five minutes faster than Callum’s 2012 debut time.

Callum won the overall event by some distance in a time of 35.22, untroubled by the rest of the field on the hot summer’s day.

A number of regular supporters of the event were seeking international qualifying times in La Corunia, Spain, leaving Callum to take on the testing course in his home village.

He was alongside 54 starters in the annual five-mile race, where one of the main features is local people giving race walking a try.

The race was started by Centurion 899 Ian Garmston, a co-founder of the event.

David Annetts came in second with 45.56, while Helen Middleton was the first woman home in 49.11.

Fiona Bishop was second and Melanie Peddle third.