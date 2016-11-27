Quarter-final exit will hold Resztan in good stead

Trainer Mark O’Reilly has urged his young starlet Demie-Jade Resztan to not be too despondent after she was knocked out of the last eight at the European Women’s Boxing Championships.

Representing England in the 45-48kg category, the tournament in Bulgaria was Resztan’s first taste of senior boxing in an international environment.

The 19-year-old fought well to beat Belarussian Volha Lushchyk in the round of 16, but she was then beaten 3-0 by Ekaterina Pinigina in the quarter-final on Saturday.

However, O’Reilly believes his New Astley fighter will benefit from the experience in the long term.

“She is very upset and gutted, but considering this was her first senior international event, she has done well,” said O’Reilly.

“The Russians are always hard to beat and from the reports I have had back from the England coach, Demie-Jade boxed well.

“I have told her that when the likes of Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor — real big names — were 19, they were not winning every competition they entered.

“This is a big learning curve for Demie-Jade and she knows that. This will make her a better boxer.

“She has done me and herself proud out there and I know there is plenty more to come in the future.”

Resztan will have some time off upon her return to these shores, before stepping up her training regime in the new year ahead of the Elite Championships, which are scheduled to take place in late April.