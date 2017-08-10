Promoter calls for a reaction from the Fen Tigers

Kevin Jolly has challenged the Mildenhall Fen Tigers to show everyone what they are made of by producing a big reaction against the Kent Kings in the National League on Saturday (7.30pm).

The Fen Tigers promoter wants to see his side restore their pride after their hopes of progressing to the final of the National Trophy were left hanging in the balance on Monday following a 54-35 defeat against the Kings at Central Park.

“I suspected that we might have got beaten on Monday. They have been there three times now this season and they were still doing the same things from the first time they went there,” said Jolly.

“They were getting beat out of the starts and there it is a case of getting to that first corner first. It is very boring and not a good speedway track but that is how it is.

“We should have taken control of our own destiny in the trophy but we threw that away on Monday and now we have to rely on other results.

“They will all get a good talking to before the meeting on Saturday as I can’t see where anyone excelled. They need to pick themselves up and have a good look at themselves.

“Maybe as things had gone so well against Stoke in the Knock Out Cup they took their foot off the pedal and relaxed, but you can’t just expect it all the time. We now need a big reaction on Saturday.”

Both the Fen Tigers and Kings, who will use Plymouth Devils rider Adam Roynon at number one in place of the injured Luke Bowen, will be hoping to take big points and move a step closer to the play-offs.

With two victories against the Sittingbourne-based side in the Easter Chase and National Trophy already in the locker, Jolly has maximum faith that his riders can bounce back and complete a hat-trick of wins over them at West Row this season.

“They’ve got Adam Roynon at number one but I am not too fussed whoever they have there, it is really about us being better than them,” added Jolly.

“It is an important one so hopefully they will all man up to the task. I think we are good enough to do that.

“There was a little bit of aggravation between a few of the riders on Monday so that should spice it up a bit as well.

“We are in a good position in the league, but we have still got a job to do. Just because we have meetings in hand on clubs above us it doesn’t guarantee those points are in the bag.”

Scores

Kent Kings 55: Ben Morley (g) 15, Anders Rowe 4+2, Ben Hopwood 15, Nathan Stoneman r/r, Jack Thomas 9, Bradley Andrews 5+2, George Hunter 7+1.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 34: Connor Mountain 5, Jordan Jenkins 7, Jon Armstrong 10, Luke Ruddick 1+1, Dan Halsey 5+1, Danno Verge 5+1, Sam Woods 1+1.