Prescott’s Marsha ready for a third battle against her old foe

Sir Mark Prescott’s Marsha will renew her rivalry with Lady Aurelia in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint on Saturday.

It will be the third time in the previous five months the two have faced off, with the score locked at one victory apiece.

Marsha finished third to Wesley Ward’s filly in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but responded in fine fashion to edge the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes in York two months later.

The four-year-old, who will be Prescott’s first runner at the Breeders Cup in Del Mar, left her Heath House base on Saturday and is reported to have suffered no ill effects from the long trip to California.

Fresh from clocking up his 150th victory of the season at the weekend, jockey Luke Morris will once again be on the dual Group 1-winning horse for the 11th race in a row.

Dettori will not be on board Lady Aurelia — as he was at York — but he has been given the nod to ride Sir Michael Stoute’s Ulysses in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf ahead of Jim Crowley.

Crowley has partnered Ulysses in his last five starts, winning the Coral-Eclipse and the Juddmonte International along the way.

However, Stoute has turned to Dettori in a bid to improve upon the Galileo colt’s fourth-placed finish in the same race 12 months ago.

Stoute and Dettori will also link up in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf as Queen’s Trust bids for back-to-back victories in the race.

Charlie Appleby’s Wuheida will provide some opposition for Queen’s Trust, while Dettori will also be gunning for glory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on John Gosden’s Juliet Capulet.