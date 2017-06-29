Positive Donington outing for McCormack

Justin McCormack kept hold of fourth position in the British Motorcycling Racing Club’s Rookie 1000 standings with a positive weekend at Donington Park.

However, it was not all positive for the Newmarket racer, who was forced to withdraw from the first race of the event.

McCormack actually held the lead at one point, but a braking issue forced him to withdraw.

Nevertheless, with the problem sorted for the next two races, the 30-year-old went on to record a brace of third-place finishes, setting a new personal best lap time and collecting 32 points in the process.

“Even with the DNF, it was a positive weekend overall,” said McCormack.

“It means I am fourth in the standings and while I would like to be a little bit higher than that, I am relatively pleased.”

This year, McCormack has also stepped up to the Clubman Class, which has brought about a bit of a juggling act between his two events.

He will continue that trend on the weekend of July 15, when the competition heads to the grand prix circuit at Brands Hatch.

n Any businesses interested in sponsoring McCormack can find out more information by calling Justin on 07850 003005 or emailing justinmccormack159@hotmail,com.