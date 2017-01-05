Pollard rounds off the 2016 campaign

Newmarket Joggers member Hannah Pollard rounded off her impressive 2016 campaign by finishing as the second fastest woman at the recent Great Barrow Challenge Marathon.

Pollard stopped the clock at three hours, 56 minutes and 12 seconds, which also secured her eighth place overall in a field of over 100 competitors.

Meanwhile, the club had a number of runners enter into the Ely 10k at Little Downham on New Year’s Eve.

The best-performing jogger was Paul Dockerill, who clocked a personal best time of 41.32, which saw him finish in 64th position in a race consisting of over 600 athletes.

Three of Dockerill’s team-mates followed his lead in setting new personal bests: Lisa Jennings (55.16), Sarah Sales (56.54) and Sally Nicholson (59.42).

n Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon Club also had a couple of entrants in the same event, with David Green clocking 44.31. Not far behind Green in 46.50 was Mark Gibbs.

Elsewhere, Di Thomas ran the Waterside 10k at Grafham Water in a respectable time of 50.52.