Pollard finishes runner-up

Neil Pollard was Newmarket Joggers’ top performer at the weekend’s Abington 10K event.

Clocking a time of 35 minutes and 16 seconds, Pollard finished in second position from the 350 runners that took part.

And Pollard was not the only Jogger in good form, with Mark Hayward (37.49), Jason Beeton (41.27), Grainne Brennan (41.52) and Eleanor Bithell (50.35) closely following him home.

A host of beginners — Belinda Schofield (54.44), Jan Holmes (55.13) Rachel Allen (1.20.34) and Sonia Orriss (1.25.13) — impressed, while Nicky Chapman (42.47), Neville Clarke (43.16) and Malcolm Osborne (57.05) won their respective age groups.

Further afield in London, Christine Conway-Jarret completed her first ever 15-mile race as she negotiated the Urban Rush Run from the Olympic Park in Stratford to Putney Bridge in three hours and 12 minutes.