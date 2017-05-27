Pollard and Aylmer first home during 18-miler

The 18-mile Bury to Clare run attracted six members of the Newmarket Joggers, with Hannah Pollard in particularly positive form.

A time of two hours, 49 minutes and 45 seconds was enough for her to be the first female Jogger over the line.

Chris Aylmer, meanwhile, was the first male club member to reach the finish line in 3.19.59.

The other Joggers competing alongside Pollard and Aylmer on what was a warm day for all involved were: Lisa Long, Svetlana Zinchenko, Isabel Vicente and Ruth Eberhardt.

Elsewhere, Denys Olefir was runner-up during the second leg of the Kevin Henry Series 5k club runs.

The Newmarket Joggers made up 62 of the 261 runners taking part in this leg, which was held in the village of Witchford near Ely.

Grianne Brennan was the first female Newmarket Jogger home in 19.44, while fellow Jogger Wayne Hogg ran a great personal best of 18.26.

Further down the A10, Andrew Taylor represented the Joggers at the second ever Waterbeach Running Festival.

Taylor, who competed with 171 other runners in the 10k competition, finished in a time of 48.14.

Further afield, Helen Wass travelled to Derbyshire and returned home with the trophy for first female in her age category, FV50.

Wass had made the trip to compete at the Holymoorside 10k —an off-road run across the moors with a 750ft climb.

She negotiated the course in a more than respectable time of 55.51.