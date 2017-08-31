Plenty of positives come from Cycling Festival

The latest Mildenhall Cycling Festival has been branded a success by organisers, with thousands of people from across the country arriving to take in the three-day event.

Held at West Row Village Hall and on an adjacent camping field, the festival mixed competitive cycling action with fun activities.

Chairman of the organisers, Mark Burchett, said: “Having had complete washouts on the final day in 2014 and 2015, we were overdue a decent weekend and it has helped tremendously, allowing our visitors to see just how good the new venue and facilities at and around West Row Village Hall are.

“This now gives us a terrific platform on which to build the event back up again. There are already a few things that we know we need to tweak for next year and we will continue to listen to the feedback from this year’s visitors.”

The grass-track as ever was the centrepiece of the festival, which saw local riders Caris and Harley Gregory (West Suffolk Wheelers) finish third in the Under-8 and first in the Under-12 Omniums respectively.

John McClelland (Bush Healthcare) was the dominant rider in the Seniors’ Omnium, finishing with 13 points, while just two points separated David Mitchinson (CC Ashwell) in second with 20 points and Mitch Powell (Team Terminator) in fourth.

Powell’s younger sister Sherilyn — riding for BowlPhish Racing — was the clear winner in the Ladies’ Omnium with her return of four points, five ahead of Lindsay Clark (Fenland Clarion) and seven ahead of Alice Codling (Gt Yarmouth CC) in third.

There was also reason to cheer for the home club as Alex Robb and Colin Mantle took the top two places in the 11 to 16-year-old age group of the Children’s Duathlon, with Robb’s younger brother Francis finishing in a respectable eighth place.

In the Madison Cyclo-Cross, the father and son team of Kevin and Tom Peyton (Stourbridge CC) beat Paul Bird and Stewart Miller, and Mitch Powell and Lawrence Lister.

Behind them there was an interesting tussle for fourth and fifth between West Suffolk Wheelers’ duo Barry and Matt Denny versus Mildenhall’s Matthew Mantle and Zak Towler, with the visiting club doing enough to come out on top.