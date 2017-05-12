Plenty of personal bests for Mildenhall Sharks

The West Suffolk A’MAY’zing Spring Development Meet lived up to its name for the six Mildenhall Sharks swimmers who took part at the weekend, with the swimmers setting an impressive 11 personal bests from their 14 races.

James Shipp, swimming in his first open meet, set new personal bests in all three races — a feat matched by James Garry. The latter also achieved a qualifying time for the National Para Swimming Junior Championships in the 100m freestyle.

Ben Peck and Tobias Matthews made qualifying times for the county developments in the 100m individual medley and 50m freestyle respectively.

James Peck set a new PB in the 50m freestyle, narrowly missing out on a qualifying time and Noland Miller set a PB in 100m IM and won silver in 50m freestyle.

After the event, the team met British 200m butterfly record holder and Olympic finalist Jemma Lowe.