Plenty of goals as Newmarket men record win over Pelicans

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Pelicans II 3

Newmarket 7

Newmarket men’s first-team made it four victories on the bounce thanks to a win at Pelicans’ second string.

The triumph was all the more impressive considering the team had to play the last 20 minutes a man light after Ben Shepperson was red-carded.

However, the game started brightly for Shepperson as he broke the deadlock after two minutes, before James Atkinson doubled the lead soon after,

The home side pulled a goal back, but the two-goal cushion was restored by Josh Dawson in the 20th minute following a team move.

William Wilson made it 4-1 from a short corner and while Pelicans again got on the scoresheet, Newmarket scored again before the break courtesy of Atkinson’s second goal.

Dawson doubled up in the second half for Newmarket’s sixth, while Michael Skelton added the seventh goal.

Pelicans added their third goal following Shepperson’s exit, but it was only a consolation effort.

n By chance, Newmarket Men’s II were also up against a Pelicans III side, and also ran out 7-3 victors.

Will Hosegood and Mark Pears — the team’s two leading goalscorers this term — helped themselves to braces, with the other goals coming from Jonny Bunker, Ollie Trent and Drew Wood.

n Newmarket Men’s III picked up their first league victory at the second attempt, coming from behind to win 2-1 against Ipswich Cranes thanks to goals from Matt Lister and Jordan Walker.

n Newmarket Ladies I won 4-1 away at struggling Cambridge University Ladies III.

After being denied on numerous occasions, Newmarket’s persistence paid off when a strong injection from Faye Andreou found Hayley Stoneman, who fired the ball into the bottom left hand corner.

The lead was doubled in the second half by Grace Evans, before Di Thomas weighed in with a third goal.

Cambridge reduced the arrears from a short corner, but the final say went to Newmarket when Evans deflected in her second goal.

n Newmarket Ladies II lost 5-0 to Spalding II, with four of the visitors’ goals being scored in the first half.

n High-flying St Ives III had more cutting edge than their Newmarket III counterparts, which resulted in the hosts being beaten 4-0.

Travelling St Ives scored two goals in each half.

n After picking up three wins in a row, Newmarket Ladies IV suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bury St Edmunds III.

Despite the possession being equal, Bury were more clinical in front of goal.