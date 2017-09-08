Players young and old take part in successful event

Harleston Magpies Hockey Club warmed up for the new season by hosting a successful Hockey Fest event on Saturday.

Existing Magpies, returning friends and new faces turned out in the warm sunshine from Under-10’s to Over-60’s to take part in some mixed hockey games for all the family.

James Smith, Magpies boys youth development officer, said: “We had 140 people down at the club throughout the course of the day.

“Our Hockey Fest really showcased the best aspects of the sport, and a great time was had by all the families and friends that came along.

“We had everything from an exhibition match with the ladies and mens second and third teams, to coaching for people new to hockey from aged 10 to 65, all having a go. It was a great atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Ruby Pottruff said: “I have been playing hockey for five years, and I love it.

“It was brilliant to be back after a long summer break with no hockey at all.

“I really enjoyed helping the coaches teach some of the children who were new to hockey about the rules, and how to use a stick properly.”

Anyone interested in joining Magpies for the upcoming hockey season can find out more information by contacting the club’s captain — Adam Lascelles or Emma Tolhurst at mensclubcaptain@magpies-hockey.co.uk or ladiesclubcaptain@magpies-hockey.co.uk.

n Harleston Magpies Ladies I continued their preparations for the new campaign by recording a 2-1 victory over Ipswich at the weekend.

In a game that was split into quarters, Magpies took the lead against the run of play in the second when Annie Nunn deflected the ball in from a well worked short corner routine.

Lucy Whiting made it 2-0 in the third quarter with a reverse stick sweep and despite Ipswich pulling a goal back, Magpies held out for the victory.