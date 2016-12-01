Personal bests and medals galore in final meet

The Mildenhall and District Swimming Club Championships came to an end last week, with nearly 100 swimmers taking part over the three days of competition, swimming more than 500 races and achieving 340 new personal bests.

The final day saw the family relay, with the parents getting a chance to swim instead of watching and the traditional width races for the younger swimmers.

Eight of the younger swimmers entered, all winning at least one medal, with Charlotte Jimenez winning two trophies and Max Rose and Stefan Jinga winning one each.

The Under-10 age group saw Danielle Borowski and Max Pryke enter all 10 category races.

Pryke set eight new personal best times winning nine gold and one silver medal, while Borowski also impressed, setting nine new personal best times to win five gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

In the 10 and over age group, Max Airey set new personal best times in all 10 events, with Ashleigh Harris-Harvey and Kaleb Borowski setting nine and five, respectively.

Kane Buckles won gold in all 10 races, while Jemma Garry (seven gold and three silver), Ashleigh Harris-Harvey (five gold and five silver), James Garry (five gold and silver) and Max Airey (five gold and five bronze) all impressed.

Molly Harvey set a new championship record in the 100m breaststroke, 10/11 age group and Emily Stuart did likewise in the 50m breaststroke, 14/15 age group.