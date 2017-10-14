Personal best times broken

A total of 14 members of the Newmarket Joggers headed for Peterborough at the weekend to contest the city’s flat half marathon.

Neil Pollard was the first Jogger over the line in one hour, 18 minutes and six seconds, while Jamie Rule (1.36.05) and Ruth Eberhardt (1.44.45) both set personal bests. It was an impressive display collectively from the Joggers, with all of the team members completing the course in under two hours.

Further afield, the Oxford Half Marathon was running ground for Joggers Jo Curtis and David Blackstock, who crossed the line in 2.04.

There was a personal best for Iain Patrick at the Tissington Trail Half Marathon with his time of 1.54.34 while Paul Dockerill also clocked another personal best in the Chester Marathon, as he ran a time of 3.36.

Meanwhile, across The Atlantic in the USA, Sarah Boneham completed the Chicago Marathon in 3.54.31.