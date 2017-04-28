Personal best time has Olefir just behind the elite

Denys Olefir was the stand-out performer as 12 members of the Newmarket Joggers headed for the capital to race in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Olefir had hoped to finish in sub two hours and 30 minutes, but while he was unable to achieve that, he still managed to finish just behind the elite runners in the race with a new personal best time of 2.34.27.

Club-mate Alex Cairns, meanwhile, finished in 3.03.45, which was a personal best time in excess of six minutes.

The duo were followed over the line by Chris Gay in 3.09.37, while 3.24.48 was the finishing time for Martyn Taylor.

Nicky Chapman was the first female runner of the club home in a time of 3.28.08, having successfully met her pre-race aim of stopping the clock in less than three-and-a-half hours.

The other members of the Joggers to complete the 26.2-mile course and collect their medals of participation were: Svetlana Zinchenko, Jo Curtis, Alice Leadbeter, Gillian Green, Sally Nicholson, Caroline McIntosh and Victoria Elton.

Closer to home at Fakenham in Norfolk, Andrew Taylor completed his first ever competitive outing over 5km in a highly respectable time of 22.39.

And over at the Sudbury 5-miler, Mark Hayward finished eighth from a field comprising of 450 athletes courtesy of his time of 28.43.

After Hayward came a trio of his fellow Joggers: Jeremy Reader (38.06), Chris Aylmer (46.07) and Lisa Winnington (46.34).