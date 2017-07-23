Peck and McCarthy impress at open time trials

Have your say

Two Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club members competed in open time trials at the weekend, with both going on to produce impressive results.

On Saturday, the club’s short distance fast man — Steve Peck — knocked a further six seconds off his season’s best time over 10 miles.

He recorded 22 minutes and 18 seconds in the Team Cambridge event.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the distance spectrum, Keith McCarthy competed in his first ever 100-mile time trial in Attleborough.

He paced his ride expertly to finish in 4 hours 56 minutes.

Closer to home, the Wednesday evening time trial was held at Red Lodge.

Eleven riders competed over 9.5 miles and 13 opted for the two lap, 19-mile event.

In both cases the competition for top honours was fierce, with Andy Bathe winning the one-lap race in 23.03.

He was just two seconds faster than runner-up Carl Davies, while Jon Davies was 30 seconds further back in third. The top woman was Sophie Lee in 25.22.

Paul Jay (41.30) was second and Lee Woodcock (41.48) took third.

The fastest woman was Charlotte Smith in 48.09, closely followed by Gemma Irvine with 49.36.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, July 26 on the five-mile Fordham circuit.

n NCTC member Gordon Irvine travelled to Bolton to compete in his first ever Ironman, finishing in 11 hours, 48 minutes and seven seconds.

Irvine swam 2.4 miles (1.11.07), cycled 112 miles (6.24.43) and ran 26.2 miles (3.58.07).