Peak clinches glory at Links

Barry Peak was the Division One winner on Captain’s Day at Newmarket Links Golf Club.

Peak claimed the top prize with 36 points, ahead of runner-up Mark Watson (35 points on countback).

A return of 39 points was enough for James Greenall to win Division Two, with Nick Crozier second on 38 points.

John Harrington was the Division Three winner with 38 points ocb from Peter Beckley.

Pat Wallace won the Captain’s Prize for Ladies with 38 points ocb and Teddy Hall (33 points ocb) clinched the Junior prize.

All of the prizes were presented by Men’s Captain Kevin McDonell.

Other trophy winners from throughout the year were also recognised with prizes: David and Mary Walsh (Family Foursomes), John Yuill and Janey Readman (Mixed Foursomes), Russell Bryan and Neil Whiteside (Baines Bronzes), Mark Canham and Chas Vincent (R A Jones Foursomes) and Ben Swanton (Bullough Cup).