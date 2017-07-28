Payne makes positive debut

Have your say

Charlie Payne showed great potential for the future during his first ever competitive triathlon outing on Saturday.

The Newmarket Joggers member, who also swims for Mildenhall Sharks, took part in the 9-10-year age group and finished 18th out of a field of 45 athletes.

Payne got off to an impressive start in the 120m swim, coming out first in preparation for the 2km bike course.

The heavy rainfall made cycling conditions tough, but nevertheless Payne did well to record a time of five minutes and 35 seconds.

The Red Lodge youngster lost some time at the changeover due to a tangle of bikes, but having overcome that, Payne headed for the final running section.

Wearing bib number 60, Payne took 3.56 to negotiate his way around the 1.8km course, giving him an overall finishing time of 14.19.

The winner of the event was Infinity Tri’s Dylan Robins, who clocked 11:52.