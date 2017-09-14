Paterson-Todd ready to mix it with the best

She may have only fully committed to the sport less than a year ago, but on Sunday Jane Paterson-Todd will be rubbing shoulders with some of triathlon’s biggest names, writes Liam Apicella.

Over the past few months the Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club member’s levels of improvement have seen her qualify to represent Great Britain at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final.

The Brownlee brothers are set to feature in Rotterdam, while Paterson-Todd will be in direct competition with the gold medalist from the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Brigitte McMahon.

Nevertheless, Paterson-Todd, who recently received sponsorship from Cambridge-based company FutureYou, has vowed to focus solely on her own performance.

“I am as ready as I am going to be,” she said.

“I will not be concentrating on who else is involved. It is more about me and what I can achieve.

“I would like to finish in a good place and get a good time, although it is hard to know what that is before you get there.

“The standard will be much higher than I am used to, but I always aim high. If I commit to something, I give it my all.”