Overtaking masterclass from Huff on street circuit

Rob Huff dispelled the myth that overtaking on a street circuit was impossible as the FIA World Touring Car Championship headed for Portugal at the weekend.

In the main event at Vila Real, Newmarket-based Huff produced what he described as one of the best races of his career, despite a clutch issue that saw him drop from second on the grid to last.

After the early setback, the ALL-INKL Münnich Motorsport weaved his way past a number of rivals before eventually settling for fifth spot.

And in the opening race, the 37-year-old went from ninth to sixth on old tyres, as well as recording the fastest lap of the race for the second year running.

“Everyone says you can’t overtake on street circuit, but I was able to pass not just cars that are slower than mine — some are the same as mine, some were perhaps faster,” he said.

“At the end, I’m a little disappointed as we could have had more.

“In Race 1, to come from ninth to finish sixth, I’m happy with that, but to go from last to fifth in Race 2, I think that was one of the best races I ever drove — if you don’t count the start.”

The weekend has left Huff seventh in the standings, 37 points adrift of table-topper Tiago Monteiro in the Honda ahead of the next round in Argentina on July 14-16.

However, he now sits at the summit of the WTCC Independent Drivers’ League.