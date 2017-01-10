Oliver Jarvis links up with Bentley

Former Audi LMP1 driver Oliver Jarvis has agreed a deal to race for the factory M-Sport Bentley squad this year.

The Burwell racer had been on the look out for a new team ever since Audi announced they were withdrawing from the FIA World Endurance Championship at the end of 2016.

After some speculation, the 33-year-old has now joined fellow Brits Guy Smith and Steven Kane in one of the M-Sport’s Continental GT3s for their assault on the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup and Bathurst 12 Hours.

Jarvis, who will make his Endurance Cup debut at Monza on April 22, has taken the seat which was vacated by Frenchman Vincent Abril.