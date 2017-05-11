Olefir finishes well clear to seal individual and team victories

Denys Olefir met his target of running sub-18 minutes to convincingly win the 2017 instalment of the Newmarket Heath Race last Thursday.

The Newmarket Joggers member, who was racing as part of Charlie Appleby’s Godolphin Moulton Paddocks team, stopped the clock in 17 minutes and 54 seconds, making him the only competitor in a field of 168 to break 18 minutes.

As well as the personal triumph, Olefir’s display was a leading factor for the Moulton Paddocks team victory in their Stable/Stud Challenge Trophy.

“It is a race I know well and I was hoping to go faster than I had in some of the previous years,” said the 35-year-old.

“I really wanted to finish in under 18 minutes and thankfully I was in good enough condition to achieve it.

“I am in good form and so was confident of winning the race, but the time target was a tough one to break.”

Olefir’s victory margin was 47 seconds from West Suffolk’s Jacob Freeborough, while three other Newmarket Joggers (Neil Pollard, Mark Hayward and Oliver Daykin) finished in the top 10.

Grainne Brennan’s time of 22.23 saw her finish as the second woman home, followed by fellow Jogger Hannah Pollard in 23.18.

Pollard’s time also boosted Moulton Paddocks in their ultimately successfully quest for collective glory.

n Slightly further afield, Joggers’ Robin Clifford battled illness to finish 17th at the Milton Keynes Marathon, stopping the clock in two hours and 57 minutes.

As for Jamie Rule, he hit the streets of Cambridge in their Wings for Life run.

Rule, who was raising money for the BARTS charity, managed to get 16.8 miles in two hours and 14 minutes.