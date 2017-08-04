Olefir and Chapman shine during impressive outings for Joggers

Have your say

Newmarket Joggers’ Denys Olefir is in serious training for his sub 2 hours and 30 minute attempt at the Berlin Marathon, and he topped up his long run by turning out to win the Littleport 10k in 34 minutes and 38 seconds.

Olefir, who will head to the German capital on September 24, spearheaded an impressive display by the Joggers, which saw Neil Pollard finish third in 36.14.

Mark Hayward continued the trend with a solid seventh place in 36.59, while Paul Dockerill — also in marathon training for Chester — ran well to finish 24th in 41.41.

They were followed by: Hannah Pollard (43.53), Neville Clark (44.36), Clive Purbrook (47.15), Andrew Taylor (49.12), Lisa Redman (49.20), Helen Wass (51.06) and Chris Aylmer (55.03).

n The Joggers were well represented at the Focus Recovery Race at Highwaymans Farm, Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday.

Their event included a 12k race — later found to be 13k long — that saw Nicky Chapman excel.

She finished ninth overall and was first female over the line in 58.02.

Purbrook was a solid support act, finishing as the second over-60 in 1.04.27, followed by Andrew Taylor in 1.37.40.

In the half marathon at the same location, James Thomson continued his good form in 2017 with a top-10 finish in 1.35.23.

Giles Macrow clocked a personal best of 1.44.50 and also scooped the first male over-50 prize.

Jeremy Reader (1.46.28), Aylmer (2.00.17) and Caroline McKintosh (2.42.23) also turned out for the club.

n At the Grim Reaper Ultra event, Redman finished 29th in the 40-mile solo event in a time of 8.19.51.