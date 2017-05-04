Number one urges Fen Tigers to recover from Friday’s thrashing

Connor Mountain expects the Mildenhall Fen Tigers to show their resolve as a team by responding to their heavy defeat against the Belle Vue Colts by claiming two wins from as many meetings this weekend.

The number one believes that the West Row side are capable of bouncing back from their 65-25 defeat on Friday by gaining wins over the Eastbourne Eagles (7.30pm) in the National Trophy on Saturday and the King’s Lynn Young Stars in the league on Sunday (3pm).

“We have had a really positive start to the season and I don’t think we rode badly at Belle Vue, we were just taken aback by the pace of the track,” said Mountain.

“The times were very quick and when I looked back some of them were as fast as times in the Premiership.

“They just had it dialled in more than we did and had that bit more track knowledge and that’s the only real thing I can put it down to.

“We can learn from it and taking a defeat like that early in the season is better than taking it later on but we don’t want to say that as an excuse.

“How we come back from that is the most important thing. We can’t keep worrying about it and if we get a couple of wins over the weekend that will help make amends.”

Although Mountain is not expecting an easy ride against the Eagles at Arlington, he feels that the Fen Tigers go there with plenty of confidence, despite their latest set-back in the league, having already rolled over the Sussex-based outfit 61-29 in the competition last month.

“Jon Armstrong had a bit of practice round there guesting on Saturday for Cradley so hopefully he can give us a few pointers,” he added.

“They’ve not got the likes of Adam Ellis and Jake Knight there this year so I do think we can beat them.

“We can’t go there thinking we are going to walk all over them, though, as that would be wrong to think about it that way.”

With his optimism levels high over doing the double against the Eagles, the 19-year-old holds a similar level of enthusiasm regarding the visit of the Fen Tigers’ neighbours from Norfolk to Mildenhall Stadium 24 hours later for their first home league meeting of the season.

“King’s Lynn will be a good local derby and hopefully we will get a good crowd in for that one,” said Mountain.

“I know they were left without a number one when Kyle Hughes pulled out over the winter and they have not really had a proper replacement there.

“I think it should be a confidence-boosting meeting for us to get another home win on the board.”

Scores

Belle Vue Colts 65: D Bewley 11+1, A Mellish 6+1, R Shuttleworth 8+2, J Smith 14+1, L Payne 15, K Bickley 8+2, L Woodhall 3+1.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 25: C Mountain 8, L Ruddick 3+1, D Halsey 3, D Verge 2, J Armstrong 5, S Woods 2, J Jenkins 4+2.