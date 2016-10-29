No boundaries for young kickboxer after winning World bronze

Alfie Lynch’s coach believes the sky is now the limit after the youngster clinched a bronze medal at the recent World Martial Arts Games in South Africa.

Fourteen-year-old Lynch only took up kickboxing nine months ago in a bid — by his own admission — to boost his self-confidence.

However, such has been the level of the Mildenhall College Academy student’s rise, he qualified for the World Games at his first ever competitive event.

After raising the necessary funds, Lynch finalised his place in Johannesburg, where he surpassed expectation to finish third in the continuous sparring and fourth in the points.

And providing that Lynch remains dedicated, coach Billy Brown feels that a bright future lies ahead.

“I am over the moon for Alfie — he has done us all proud,” said Brown, whose kickboxing school is based in Thetford.

“If I am honest when Alfie came to his first class — with his two brothers — he did not stand out. He was a shy lad and looked a little embarrassed.

“But he was back the next week and that is the best thing — he has the right attitude.

“He never misses a training session and when you have around 80 members like I do, you tend to notice the ones that want to get somewhere. Alfie is one of them.

“If he keeps that hunger, keeps on training and doing the extras, he can go very far — as far as he wants to.”

Lynch, along with younger sibling Richy, is now preparing for a bout in Kent over the weekend of November 12.

He said of his achievement in South Africa: “I am really proud of myself and still a bit shocked.

“It has given me even more confidence and I will take that with me to Kent.”