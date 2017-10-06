Newmarket youngsters shine in front of Sarries players

Youngsters from Newmarket Rugby Club played a part in creating history as they participated in the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup, hosted by Saracens.

Since being launched during the 2008/09 season, the nationwide grassroots rugby event has seen more than 70,000 children take part.

This season sees the 10th anniversary edition of the event — the Testimonial Season – with Saracens hosting the first festival in the shadow of Allianz Park on Saturday, September 23.

Newmarket RFC Under-11s were one of more than 30 Under-11 and Under-12 teams in attendance, and even got the chance to strut their stuff in front of Saracens players Nick Tompkins and Titi Lamositele.

And while they missed out on the chance to attend next May’s Aviva Premiership Rugby Final, 10-year-old Wren Holroyd-Davison insisted he had loved every minute of the experience.

“It’s a good tournament, because it’s enjoyable and really fun, we played alright in our matches,” said the Fordham CE Primary School pupil.

“All three of the teams we played were new for us, so we were a bit nervous to start off with but it was okay once we got on with it.

“Going to the Premiership final would have been fun and exciting, I’ve only been in front of a big crowd like that once before.

“We played on the pitch at a Leicester Tigers game, but I don’t really like them – I prefer Sarries.”

