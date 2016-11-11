Newmarket youngsters run in four tries to knock out holders

Newmarket Under-14s overcame holders Cambridge by a 28-10 margin to advance to the next round of the County Cup on Sunday.

At the kick-off, Cambridge committed a knock-on and from the resultant scrum Newmarket’s Paul Carroll broke free to score under the posts, with skipper Gabe Jones adding the conversion.

The response from Cambridge was instant as they scored a try of their own, but after some stubborn defending, Newmarket went back ahead through Maddox Colby’s try. Once again Jones was accurate with the kick.

The deficit was cut to 14-10 just before the break, though, as a Cambridge winger finished well in the right hand corner.

But that was to be the end of Cambridge’s impact on the scoreboard, while Newmarket added a further two tries to seal the victory, thanks in part to Ben Criddle’s switch into the centre.

First to go over was captain Jones after he had wrong-footed the Cambridge defence, before an attack involving Criddle, Archie Parker Furze, George Howard, Josh Tolworthy and Sam Skingley set up Carroll to dot down for a second time.

n Newmarket men’s first team have lost three of their last four Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One fixtures after they were narrowly beaten 8-7 at home by Crusaders.

The visitors took the lead early on with a three-point penalty and they extended that soon after with an unconverted try.

Despite a late rally with Dan Johnson’s try, it was a gap that Newmarket were unable to bridge,

Dave Sayer’s outfit will return to league action on November 19, away at Thurston (2.30pm).